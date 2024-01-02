Michigan football players Kris Jenkins and Kenneth Grant had interesting words after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Michigan football team took down Alabama in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff, and Wolverines players had some things to say about the talk that they were not up for the challenge leading up to the game. Defensive players Kenneth Grant and Kris Jenkins specifically had some interesting words after Michigan football's win over Alabama.

“We had to bully the bully,” defensive lineman Kenneth Grant said, via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. “Everybody talks about how big and bad Alabama is, how SEC ball is different. What it says on paper and what they look like out there (are) two totally different things. We just had to come out there and bully the bully.”

In the locker room after the game, Kris Jenkins made some sarcastic comments.

“We're not big enough,” Jenkins said, via Auerbach. “We're not strong enough. We're not fast enough. We can't keep up with the SEC. … So, you know, bet. We said, ‘We're going to show you. We're going to remind you what this Block M means.'”

Michigan football now will head to the national championship game and take on Washington, which just beat Texas 37-31 last night in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan passed the test of an SEC team like Alabama, and now Washington football presents a different type of challenge. The Huskies have a high-powered offense with Michael Penix Jr. throwing to arguably the best wide receiver group in the nation.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. For now, Michigan is enjoying the win over Alabama.