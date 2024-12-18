The college football transfer portal continues to shift rapidly in less than two weeks after it first opened. While teams are preparing for bowl games and the College Football Playoff, the portal is still going on, which has sparked controversy on the timing of the college football calendar. Nonetheless, teams are still working hard on the portal, and the Michigan football program almost added another commitment on Wednesday.

Michigan landed a big commitment from former Alabama defensive lineman Damon Payne, per Pete Nakos of On3.

‘Alabama defensive lineman Damon Payne has signed with Michigan, @On3sports has learned.'

Payne was originally a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and played high school football at Belleville in Michigan. However, shortly after, another report surfaced that Payne did not sign with Michigan yet, per EJ Holland of On3.

‘While Payne did start the paperwork process with Michigan, there are not yet any documents binding the former Top 50 recruit to U-M,' Holland wrote.

Payne's agent, Steven Fantetti of Athlete Empowering Agency, also released a statement, per Holland: “Damon Payne is not currently signed with any school, and he will be releasing his commitment under his own terms very soon.”

Payne redshirted in 2021 and played six games in 2022 before being used as a rotational lineman in 2023. In 2024, Payne played in eight games and had 14 tackles with one fumble recovery for Alabama.

Can Michigan land another transfer portal player?

With the news of Payne on the radar for the Wolverines, Michigan landed four players in the portal thus far:

Tevis Metcalf, Safety, previously at Arkansas

TJ Metcalf, Safety, previously at Arkansas

Brady Norton, OL, previously at Cal Poly

Donaven McCulley, WR, previously at Indiana

Michigan got some big news by landing the Metcalf brothers from Arkansas, and the additions of Norton and McCulley are also big for the offense. Now, they get a former Alabama player as the Crimson Tide have seen quite a few departures after Kalen DeBoer's first year as head coach.

Michigan had a bit of a down year after winning the national title a season ago, although it was expected with players such as JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Blake Corum, and tons of others going to the NFL along with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Nonetheless, Sherrone Moore is working hard in the portal and recruiting front, which includes the addition of talented five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. At this point, Payne remains unsigned and is still hanging around in the portal.