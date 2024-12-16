Alabama football is watching multiple players exit out of Tuscaloosa by jumping to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer suffered a huge roster loss Monday involving a former top-45 recruit.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is the latest to leave Alabama, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Henderson's agency A&P Sports confirmed the departure to both Zenitz and Alabama 247Sports reporter Brett Greenberg.

Henderson once landed at Alabama as a prized four-star. The Tide signed the state of Alabama's No. 2 ranked prospect for the 2022 class. The Hartford, Alabama native even came to the Tide as the nation's No. 41 ranked prospect overall. That same class featured a future Heisman Trophy winner named Travis Hunter and finalist Ashton Jeanty. Henderson significantly out-ranked the future Boise State running back star.

But now, one of the last Nick Saban recruits is jamming from Alabama head coach DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

Did Alabama rarely use former top-45 recruit?

Henderson flashed when called upon. However, DeBoer and the Tide rarely threw him the football.

He settled for only four catches, 82 yards and scored zero touchdowns. Henderson averaged 20.5 yards per catch. He earned some touches on the return end. Henderson fielded five kickoffs and tallied 107 yards — with his longest a 46-yard scamper. Henderson caught one 28-yard pass against No. 21 Missouri, then a 34-yarder versus No. 2 Georgia.

But again, he rarely played under DeBoer. He even struggled to find the field immediately through Saban. Henderson played sparingly in the 2023 season — the last for the seven-time national champion winning head coach. His true freshman year of 2022 witnessed limited reps.

Alabama is undergoing a turbulent offseason. The Tide finished the year losing three games for the first time since 2010. Since then, at least 15 players have dipped into the 2024-25 portal. Running back Justice Haynes left Alabama before Henderson on Friday.

The Tide will also watch the College Football Playoffs from home as well — as they were among the snubs from the 12-team postseason tournament. Alabama settled for the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve against Michigan. But DeBoer is dealing with player opt-outs ahead of the Michigan contest.

Henderson, meanwhile, will more than likely garner multiple suitors in the portal. Teams will know a seldom used but dynamic wide receiver/return man is available to add to their roster.