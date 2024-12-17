Penn State football will be without backup quarterback Beau Pribula after he entered the transfer portal. Nittany Lions alum Micah Parsons spoke on his podcast about his problem with the NCAA and the transfer portal this time of year.

“Our backup QB Beau (Pribula) is leaving with an impossible decision,” Parsons said. “He’s going to miss out on NIL opportunities around the country, and he deserves it. He’s a Penn State graduate. He got his degree, which is the most important thing, and he’s got to look for his thing.

“The College Football Playoff is starting earlier. It’s usually later because it’s the New Year's game, and he could kind of play in it and move on, but because of the grand scheme of things, he won’t be out there. That hurts, so we need to find a way for guys to enter the portal and still be active for their team.”

The winter portal is from December 9-28 this year. Pribula is choosing to enter the portal, and he doesn’t have to sign with another school during the window. He might not be as sought-after of a QB as other players like Maalik Murphy. He’s hoping that if he gets his name out there right away, he has a better chance of signing.

Micah Parsons believes that Penn State football is at the mercy of the NCAA

Penn State Coach James Franklin is on the same page as Parsons, saying, “We got problems in college football. And I can give you my word: Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program, and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season.”

However, the NCAA isn’t allowing him to play for Penn State in the playoffs. This is a problem that coaches around college football have argued about. As mentioned earlier, Murphy entered the portal after Duke football was scheduled to play Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin ripped the system and how it's hurting games like these.

Furthermore, if injuries occur during one of these games, teams can't rely on their backup quarterbacks. In the Nittany Lions' case, not having Pribula would be a huge catastrophe if Allar gets hurt in the game. Despite this, the NCAA's rule for the portal is set in stone. Still, Parsons believes that they need to switch it up as soon as possible.

“God forbid anything happens to (Drew) Allar, but this guy can step up and win a game for us,” Parsons said. “That’s the reality, so that sucks. I think they should edit the timing of the portal period to be after the Playoff.”

Penn State football will hope that Allar can stay healthy, as Pribula has no chance to play, according to the NCAA transfer portal rules.