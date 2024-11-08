There are some Michigan football fans that have voiced their displeasure for Sherrone Moore and how this season is going. Not many Wolverines fans saw becoming bowl eligible being an issue this year, but that is where the team is right now. There are people ready to give up on Moore, but is he really on the hot seat in his first season as the head coach? No, he's not.

Sherrone Moore will be the head coach of the Michigan football team next year. He's not on the hot seat right now, but he might be if next year goes poorly as well. CBS Sports did a tier ranking of coaches and their hot seat level, and they described Moore's situation in a good way. They called this season a mulligan year, and that's exactly what it is.

“This is essentially a mulligan year for Moore,” Richard Johnson wrote. “At Michigan, you shouldn't have those, but this is a unique situation. Not only did Jim Harbaugh leave, but he left on Jan. 24, four days after the national championship game and well after every single top QB in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings had enrolled at their new schools. It was a bad hand dealt by circumstance, but there was cause for optimism about an offensive identity around returning quarterback Alex Orji, which eventually began to wane during training camp as Orji did not win the starting QB job decisively. Now Michigan looks to the offseason to re-tool and get back to being one of the Big Ten's elite teams. Flipping No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood from LSU would be an era-defining move.”

This sums things up pretty well. This season is not going well, but Sherrone Moore has a completely different team than what Michigan had last year. The Wolverines were bound to take a step back. Should it be this bad? Probably not, but Moore isn't going to get fired over it.

One positive this year, especially as of late, has been recruiting. Michigan has clearly found a breakthrough with NIL. This is huge for Moore and the Wolverines, and they are surging right now. Like Richard Johnson wrote, if Moore can flip Bryce Underwood, it will be an absolute game changer.

Sherrone Moore needs to fix some things this offseason, specifically in the coordinator department. Kirk Campbell and Wink Martindale have been bad this year. Michigan's offense is one of the worst in the country, and while they don't have the talent they had last year, there's no excuse for that to be the case.

The defense has potentially four first-round draft picks, and yet the unit is drastically underachieving. That's on coaching. To be fair, Will Johnson has had some injury problems this year, but still, this defense is not nearly as good as they should be.

Moore definitely has some things to address in the offseason, but he will have a chance to prove that he is the right guy for the job.