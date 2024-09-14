During today's home game vs. Arkansas State, the Michigan football team will honor Greg Harden, a longtime University of Michigan athletics counselor, who died earlier this week at the age of 75.

Two days after Harden's death, the Wolverines will take the field with a special heart-shaped ‘G' sticker on the back of their helmets in honor of Harden. Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore and some members of the team were seen wearing similar shirts honoring Harden when arriving at Michigan Stadium this morning.

Harden, a Michigan alumnus, began working with the Wolverines athletics department in 1986 near the end of the Bo Schembechler era. Harden became the associate athletic director and director of athletic counseling for the university, a position he held for more than 30 years until 2020. Additionally, he worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a performance coach.

Following his death, many notable former Michigan athletes spoke highly of Harden, who worked with the likes of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and 28-time Olympic medalist swimmer Michael Phelps.

“I’m so sad to hear the news of Greg’s passing,” Brady said. “I’m heartbroken as he was a dear friend and mentor. There are so many beautiful qualities Greg had that endeared him to so many people over his years at Michigan.

“He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me. He will be truly missed.”

Jim Harbaugh, the former quarterback and head coach of the Michigan football program, said he is going to miss Harden “terribly.”

“Greg Harden's purpose in life, as he often talked about, was helping others discover their own,” Harbaugh, the current Los Angeles Chargers head coach, said in a statement Friday. “His perspective was unlike anyone's I've ever met, and his wisdom was unparalleled.

“Greg was a human backboard, a go-to guy in every way. From my playing days at Michigan until I woke up today and learned of his passing, he was always there for me. His words, compassion, love, and care will always be there for me. And I'm not unique in saying that — thousands of Wolverines would tell you the same thing.”

Harden is survived by his wife Shelia, three children, and his sister.