After a year at Tennessee State under Reggie Barlow, Director of Football Recruiting Kevin Mashack looks poised to become the Director of College Scouting at Texas. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz brought the news on their social media accounts. Mashack is not a stranger to FBS football, as he served as Director of Player Personnel at Texas A&M and Indiana. Mashack is a Tennessee State graduate who served in several different capacities for the HBCU from 2015 to 2021.

Texas is expected to hire Kevin Mashack as director of scouting, sources tell @CBSSports. Has been director of recruiting at Tennessee State the last three seasons. Before that, he was director of player personnel at Texas A&M and Indiana. pic.twitter.com/l6d65QnTHV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 29, 2026

Article Continues Below



Upon graduating from Tennessee State in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in social sciences and a Master's degree in education in 2009, he worked with Tennessee State's football program as tight ends coach, running backs coach, pro liaison, and video coordinator. The role is certainly a huge leap for Mashack as he joins an SEC program in Texas that looks to put together a winning formula that puts them in contention for a national championship. Texas drew the eye of the college football world due to Arch Manning finally taking snaps as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.

After an opening week loss to reigning national champion Ohio State, 14-7, they finished their season earning 10 wins and going 6-2 in the SEC. Their only losses were to Florida and Georgia. Although they didn't make the College Football Playoff, Texas competed in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and beat Michigan 41-27.