The biggest topic of discussion in college football over the last few weeks has been what will happen to the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten and the SEC want control over the playoff, but neither has been able to reach an agreement on its future. Expansion is coming, but after missing the most recent deadline to expand, the College Football Playoff will stay at 12 teams for next season.

On3's College football insider, Brett McMurphy, reported that the official message from CFP executive director Rich Clark was that it gives them extra time to review the 12-team format and consider what needs to change. The College Football Playoff format has already come under scrutiny, and McMurphy said he does not buy this explanation because the blame lies squarely with the Big Ten and the SEC.

Clark said, “It gives the Management Committee additional time to review the 12-team format, so they can better assess the need for potential change. While they all agree the current format has brought more excitement to college football and has given more schools a real shot in the postseason, another year of evaluation will be helpful.”

However, McMurphy bluntly said afterward, “That reasoning – how can I put this – is bulls**t. Look, don’t blame Clark, he’s just the messenger. The blame lies directly with The Two. The Big Ten and SEC. Or the SEC and Big Ten, if you prefer.”

The impasse comes from the fact that each conference wants a different format. The Big Ten wants a 24-team playoff, which includes multiple automatic bids for the power leagues and the ability to stage “play-in” games. The SEC wants a 16-team playoff with five automatic bids for conference champions and 11 at-large bids.

The rest of the leagues actually prefer the SEC's format, regardless of whether their voices actually matter. The Big 12 has actually been the most vocal in that aspect.

“They basically bullied their way into an agreement that provides them a lion’s share of revenue and control of the format,” a source said to McMurphy. “And, yet, they can’t work together because of their egos.”