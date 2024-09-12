ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Michigan football team is looking for a bounce-back win this weekend as they were embarrassed at home on Saturday against Texas. The Longhorns came into Ann Arbor and easily took down the defending national champion Wolverines. It wasn’t close as Texas rolled to a 31-12 victory. Now, Michigan needs to bounce back, and they have a good opportunity to do so this weekend when Arkansas State visits the Big House. It's time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas State-Michigan prediction and pick.

Michigan is coming into this game needing to show some signs of life. The Wolverines are the defending national champions, but they haven’t looked like anything close to a threat so far this year. Michigan’s week one win against Fresno State was thoroughly uninspiring, and last week’s loss to Texas was disastrous. Now, Michigan has the worst team on their schedule coming to town. They desperately need to show some improvements as a big showdown with USC looms in week four.

Arkansas State is coming into this game looking to take advantage of a team that is down. The Red Wolves are 2-0 after a couple close wins to start the season, and they are hoping to pull off the huge upset this weekend to get to 3-0. They have beaten Central Arkansas and Tulsa so far by scores of 34-31 and 28-24. It would take a special performance to win in the Big House, but crazy things happen in college football.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas State-Michigan Odds

Arkansas State: +22.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1280

Michigan: -22.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Michigan

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

This Arkansas State team can cover the spread because this Michigan team isn’t as good as we thought they would be coming into the season, especially on offense. The spread is currently 22.5, and we haven’t seen the Michigan offense score more than 23 points in a game this season (the defense had a touchdown to get to 30 in week one). Against Fresno State, the Wolverines only drove down the entire field for a touchdown one time. Against Texas, same thing, except it was in garbage time and the game had already been decided. Michigan’s offense might not be able to score enough points to cover.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan can cover this spread because the number should be higher based on who their competition is. The Wolverines have struggled to move the ball offensively this season, but playing a team like Arkansas State will be a great opportunity to find a groove. If they can get any rhythm going, this spread should be pretty easy to cover because of the Wolverines’ defense. It’s hard to imagine the Red Wolves scoring more than 10 points max, so 33 points would likely do the trick.

Final Arkansas State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We’re going to stay away from the spread in this one, but we are going to go with the under 47.5 (-110) as our final pick. Arkansas State isn’t going to be able to score a lot of points against this talented Michigan defense, and the Wolverines haven’t done enough on offense to show that they can score more than 30-35 points. The under is the play here as the Wolverines take this one 34-6.

Final Arkansas State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Under 47.5 (-105)