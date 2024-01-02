Michigan football knocked off Alabama by a score of 27-20, setting off a wild reaction from Jalen Rose.

The Michigan football team knocked off Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl, setting off wild reactions among ex-Michigan fans, alumni, and sports legends.

Michigan alumnus Tom Brady flashed $500,000 worth of jewelry while supporting the Wolverines at the Rose Bowl. Coach Jim Harbaugh reflected back on the Wolverines' practices prior to the game.

On New Year's Day after Michigan's thrilling win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, Michigan sports legend Jalen Rose chimed in with his take.

Michigan Alum Rose: Job Not Finished Yet

Rose led Michigan's vaunted ‘Fab Five' to two national title games in NCAA basketball but was unable to bring home a national championship.

He celebrated Michigan football's win over Alabama football with a video clip and a fired-up message.

Rose's Comments Bring Out Anti-Michigan Football Trolls

Fans on Twitter spoke out against Coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines, bringing up the infamous Connor Stalions sign-stealing situation.

“Enjoy the NCAA penalties for cheating the last two and a half years,” one fan said.

“Cause y'all for sure not winning against either Washington or Texas,” another fan added with a laughing and crying emoji at the end.

Other fans were in more of a celebratory mood.

“Unbelievable win!” another fan said.

“This is the year,” still another added.

McCarthy Leads the Way for Wolverines

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy was named MVP of the game for his 221 yard, three touchdown performance on Monday night.

McCarthy outplayed Alabama star QB Jalen Milroe, who ran into a massive pile of humanity on 4th and goal and fell far short of scoring, much to the chagrin of Alabama football fans everywhere.

Next up for Michigan football is the national title game against the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas.