Before the Michigan football team picked up a big win of the football field against Ohio State, the Wolverines did lose a commitment from four-star quarterback Brady Hart. Hart flipped his commitment from the Wolverines over to Texas A&M, and he also reclassified. Hart was a member of the 2026 class when he committed to Michigan, but he is now in the 2025 class. This flip wasn't surprising to see as the Wolverines recently flipped the top player in the 2025 class from LSU: Quarterback Bryce Underwood.

“BREAKING: 4-star QB Brady Hart has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas A&M,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Hart will also reclassify to the Class of 2025.”

Brady Hart is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, even after reclassifying to the 2025 class. He is the #391 player in the class, the #27 QB and the #55 player in the state of Florida. Hart currently attends Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida.

“Modern pocket passer that can win with precision and accuracy,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report for Hart. “Elected to forgo his senior season and start college early, but found plenty of success while operating a wide-open spread attack for two years in one of the Sunshine State’s lower classifications. Clean from a mechanical standpoint as he syncs his upper and lower halves before driving the football out to the perimeter. Not afraid to challenge tight coverage windows and will take some risks while targeting the middle of the field.”

Hart will be in college next year, but it will likely be a couple seasons before we see him play.

“Can work through his progressions and find the right outlets, but struggles at times to feel pressure and hasn’t really shown that he’s the type of signal caller that’s going to extend plays and create much with his legs,” The scouting report said. “Should be viewed as a potential high-volume distributor on Saturdays that can feed his playmakers and keep an offense on schedule. Likely will need a redshirt year or two before he’s ready to push for playing time, but skill set is worth fostering, especially with his mindset and IQ.”

Losing commitments is never fun, but the Michigan football team knew this would happen if they got Bryce Underwood.