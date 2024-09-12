Last weekend, the Michigan football team suffered its first regular season loss since the 2021 season. It was also their first home loss since 2020, and their first home loss with fans in the building since 2019. It was a bad day for the Wolverines as Texas came into Ann Arbor and easily served Michigan a 31-12 loss.

Now, the Michigan football team needs to bounce back. Saturday was ugly, and if the Wolverines want to keep their goals for the season alive, they need to clean up a lot of things very quickly.

“It's urgency, it's not panic,” Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said to the media on Monday. “It's the first time we've lost a game here since 2020 and the first time we've lost an in-season game since '21.”

Michigan won their week one contest against Fresno State, but that game wasn’t pretty either. One loss really doesn’t affect this season at all. The Wolverines can still achieve everything there is to achieve. However, it’s clear that the team is far away from being good enough to do so.

Saturday’s lost was painful

After the three-year stretch that the Michigan football team has had, Saturday’s loss was hard to swallow. Most of the guys in the program haven’t experienced anything like it.

“It should sting and it stings everybody,” Sherrone Moore said. “A lot of guys haven't lost a game here at our home stadium and nobody likes that feeling. Coaches, players – the players take it the worst. People talk about the coaches and everybody else, but it's really the players that are in the games that take it the worst. So, for us, it's consoling them, helping them get over it because they're still feeling it today. We always talk about a 24-hour rule, win or loss, and for us it's ‘what can we do to get better today?’”

Michigan will be hosting Arkansas State this weekend, and this is a good opportunity to clean some things up against a lesser opponent. The Wolverines need to show some signs of life, because #11 USC is coming to town in week four. If Michigan loses that one, they are in big trouble.

The Wolverines will kick off against Arkansas State at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on Big Ten Network, and Michigan is currently favored by 22.5 points.