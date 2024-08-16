Former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions, who was heavily involved in the program's sign-stealing scandal, is back on the sidelines, this time for high school football. He will serve as the defensive coordinator for Detroit Mumford under head coach William McMichael according to David Goricki of The Detroit News.

“I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions,” McMichael said. “He’s my defensive coordinator.”

Stalions was front and center during the scheme of the Michigan football team where signs were being stolen. It was to a point where Stalions “surfaced as the architect of a vast network that sent various individuals to games involving future Michigan opponents using tickets he purchased reportedly during a three-year period.”

The scandal involving the Wolverines and Stalions also resulted in former head coach for the program in Jim Harbaugh, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, to be suspended for the final three games of season. As for Stalions, he started with the Michigan football team in May of 2022 as a “player personnel analyst” where he was suspended by the school last October.

According to The Detroit Press, Stalions “had a disciplinary review meeting on Nov. 1 ‘to discuss your failure to cooperate in a University of Michigan and NCAA investigation,' according to his Michigan personnel file and was advised that termination may result.” The former staffer would resign early November of 2023.

How Conor Stalions got his new job after Michigan football scandal

Fast forward to the present and he is back in football at a higher position as defensive coordinator for Detroit Mumford, a high school which its last two seasons ended in 1-8 records. They have not had a winning season since 2019 per Goricki as McMichael is looking to revitalize the program with Stalions one of the changes made as he spoke how he knew about him through the head coach's son Jeremiah Beasley who had committed to the Michigan football team.

“Jeremiah committed to Michigan, and I met (Stalions) during the recruiting process,” McMichael said. “He’s outstanding. I think he knows Michigan’s defense just as well as anyone else who was there with (former defensive coordinator Jesse) Minter and all of those guys.

“He’s great with the kids, has an outstanding football mind and we’re learning a lot — not just the kids, but the coaching staff,” McMichael continued. “He’s a great addition to what we’re doing. He can help prepare the kids for college. They are learning the lingo, how they practice college and how they break down film, so it gives the kids an advantage.”

William McMichael “not worried” about Connor Stalions' past

There is no doubt that McMichael is confident in his decision to bring Stalions in as defensive coordinator, but it should be said that he brings baggage due to his involvement in the sign stealing scandal with the Wolverines. However, it does not impact McMichael's way of thinking about Stalions in terms of his character, saying that he is “not worried about it.”

“I’m not worried about it,” McMichael said. “What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford. He comes here every day and gives 120%, and the kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.”

As for the Wolverines, they are looking to move on and have a successful 2024 campaign.