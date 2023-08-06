Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program went on a tear on the recruiting trail a couple months ago, but things have cooled off a bit recently. Things didn't get any better for the Wolverines on Saturday night when top wide receiver target Gatlin Bair announced his commitment to Boise State football.

Michigan football was a finalist to add Bair, a four-star WR out of Burley, Idaho. The other finalists featured were TCU football, Oregon football and Nebraska football. At the end of the day, Bair decided that it would be best for him to stay close to home and play for Boise State.

Bair is the #35 player in the entire 2024 class, the #9 WR and the top player in the state of Idaho, according to 247 Sports. This would've been a huge pickup for Michigan as Bair would've been the highest ranked player in the Wolverines' 2024 class.

The good news for Michigan fans: there's no reason to be concerned about recruiting. This is one of the best recruiting classes that the Wolverines have put together in the Harbaugh era, and it's one of the best classes in the entire country. Michigan currently has the fifth best class in the country, and it features 19 four-stars, which is more than any other school in the country.

One thing that will help Michigan close out the 2024 class strong is on-field play. The Wolverines get the season started in four weeks, and are looking to win a third straight Big Ten championship. If Michigan can do that while knocking off Ohio State and making the playoff for a third straight year, they might snag some commitments late in the cycle.