The Michigan football team got off to a slow start with recruiting in their 2025 class, but it is now coming to form. It took awhile for things to get rolling, but the Wolverines have improved their ranking greatly in recent weeks. There are still a lot of top targets out there for Michigan, and one of them is four-star tight end Andrew Olesh. Olesh will be announcing his commitment on Monday, and the Wolverines are in his final four.

Andrew Olesh will announce his college decision on Monday, and the Michigan football team is a finalist. Olesh will choose between the Wolverines, Alabama, Florida and Penn State. Olesh has taken official visits to all schools, and the environment at each school was crucial for the star tight end.

“At each school, I was looking at the environment, how I feel around the people and if it feels like a second home,” Olesh said, according to an article from On3. “I want to feel comfortable wherever I go. It doesn’t really matter where the school is located. I am looking for a place that feels like home.”

Andrew Olesh shares his thoughts on Michigan

The good news for Michigan football here is that they like to utilize their tight ends. Andrew Olesh has noticed that, and he likes what he sees from the Wolverines at his position.

“I like how Michigan uses their tight ends,” Olesh said. “They’re about to produce a first-round draft pick at tight end in Colston Loveland and I feel like I can replace him and go in there and play considerably early. That is one of the reasons why I would want to go to Michigan. They use a lot of tight ends and sometimes use 13 personnel, which is great. Since they have a lot of tight ends on the field, that means I could potentially get more playing time if I go there. Coach Moore is easily one of my favorite coaches because he’s always contacting me daily. He’s either calling me or texting me to check in on me. He feels like family.”

We won't have to wait much longer to find out where Olesh will be going to play in college. Olesh is the 84th ranked prospect in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports, so a commitment from him would give Michigan a nice boost in their class. According to crystal ball predictions, Olesh is expected to commit to the Wolverines.