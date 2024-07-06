After getting off to a slow start on the recruiting trail, the Michigan football team has been gaining momentum in recent weeks. It wasn't long ago that the Wolverines 2025 class wasn't ranked inside the top-50, but it is now all the way up to #21. There is still work to do for the defending champions, but things are trending up. One player that Michigan has their eyes on right now is four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng took an official visit to the Michigan football team recently, and it sounds like things went well. He has a good relationship with Wolverines LB coach Brian Jean-Mary, and Owusu-Boateng enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.

“Having a chance to go up there with my family this time, me getting a full circle moment,” Owusu-Boateng said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “Me talking to coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary), coach [Sherrone] Moore, Coach Wink [Martindale], just all of those coaches combined. So, I could see if Michigan was a real fit for me. It was a visit that exceeded all of my expectations when I left my visit.”

Owusu-Boateng is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #70 overall player in the class of 2025, the #7 LB and the #9 player in the state of Florida. He currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is one of the top targets for Michigan football in the 2025 class.

Having Brian Jean-Mary is crucial for Michigan

The relationship that LB coach Brian Jean-Mary has with Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is huge. Jean-Mary coached for the Wolverines before, back in 2020, and he is now back after being with Tennessee. He developed a relationship with Owusu-Boateng while he was with the Volunteers, and now that is a big factor in his recruitment.

“When coach BJ was at Tennessee, me and him kept in contact, so when he came over to Michigan it was a no-brainer for me,” Owusu-Boateng said. “Michigan stands really tall on my list going forward toward fall camp.”

That is great news for Michigan. Owusu-Boateng is a top-100 prospect and he would fit into this 2025 class very well. He would also give the class a big boost if he were to commit to the Wolverines.

Things got off to a slow start for Michigan in the 2025 class, but they are figuring things out now. It won't be much longer before Owusu-Boateng commits, and the Wolverines are firmly in the mix.