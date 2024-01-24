Michigan football has reportedly offered Jim Harbaugh a huge new deal.

The Jim Harbaugh saga is in full swing right now as he is currently deep into the interview process with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons. However, Michigan football doesn't want to lose the guy that just led them to the national title, and the Wolverines are still working on getting Harbaugh back to Ann Arbor. There were reports out yesterday that the Chargers were close to striking a deal with Harbaugh, and now there are now reports saying that Michigan has offered Harbaugh a deal to make him the highest paid coach in college football. The Wolverines are still in the mix.

“SCOOP: Michigan has given Jim Harbaugh an offer to become the highest-paid coach in college football,” The Michigan On3 site said in a tweet.

This past season in college football, Nick Saban was the highest paid coach as he was raking in $11.4 million per year. Obviously, Saban is no longer the head coach at Alabama as Kalen DeBoer has taken over after his retirement. Dabo Swinney is the next closest as he is making $10.9 million every year. If Jim Harbaugh comes back to the Michigan football team, it looks like he will be making more than any of those coaches.

One thing that is important to note here is that the speculation is that Harbaugh isn't as concerned about the money that Michigan is offering, but the issue is with clauses in the contract. The rumors are that Harbaugh wants there to be something in the contract that says he can't be fired for cause if the NCAA comes down hard on him for the current sign-stealing investigation. Michigan, on the other hand, wants there to be a “no NFL” clause. Harbaugh has entertained NFL options numerous times now since become the head coach of the Wolverines, and if he comes back, Michigan doesn't want to continue to happen.

It seems like this situation should be resolved in the next couple of weeks based on where things stand right now. If Harbaugh does leave, the Michigan football team is going to be in a very different boat compared to where they were this year. The Wolverines are losing most of their star players from their national title team, and who knows what will happen to the program under a new head coach. It's going to be a stressful couple of weeks for Michigan football fans.