Brian Kelly is being listed as a potential candidate to replace Jim Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan.

The Michigan football team is coming off of a national title win, but they might be losing their head coach before next season rolls around. Jim Harbaugh has entertained NFL head coaching options during his time as the head coach of the Wolverines, and now that he has accomplished all there is to accomplish at Michigan, it seems like the time could be here for him to leave. According to recent reports, he is close to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Wolverines might need to find a new head coach.

If Jim Harbaugh does leave for the NFL, the easiest and most likely move for Michigan football would be to promote Sherrone Moore to head coach. He was the acting head coach for four different games this season while Harbaugh was suspended, and he led the Wolverines to a road win against #10 Penn State and a win against rival Ohio State, who was ranked #2 in the country at the time.

Sherrone Moore would be a good choice, but there are other names being mentioned for the potential Michigan football vacancy. One that might surprise some people is LSU football head coach Brian Kelly.

“Top recruits still want to come to LSU, but I’ve heard lots of chatter that if he could get in on Michigan, he’d probably go for it,” Bruce Feldman of The Athletic wrote in regards to Brian Kelly. “Kelly spent almost two decades in the state of Michigan while coaching at Grand Valley State.”

Before Kelly was the head coach at LSU, he was the head coach for Notre Dame, one of Michigan's hated rivals. Wolverines fans don't like Kelly very much, and if that move did happen, it would be very interesting to see how the fan base reacts.

If Harbaugh is going to leave and take the Chargers job, the news would probably break fairly soon. It will be a stressful couple of weeks for Michigan football fans.