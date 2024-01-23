Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting some love in the new mock NFL draft.

Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting some major respect in the latest mock NFL draft. McCarthy is projected to go to the Seattle Seahawks in the first round, per Mel Kiper's ESPN mock draft. McCarthy is projected to go as the 16th overall pick.

“He rarely turns the ball over — he threw 44 touchdown passes and had nine picks over the past two seasons — and can make every throw,” Kiper said. “McCarthy just wasn't asked to beat teams with his arm for the Wolverines, because they so often dominated at the line of scrimmage. As of now, I'm betting on a team seeing his upside and trying to take him somewhere in the teens.”

LEADER ON THE FIELD

McCarthy helped lead a Michigan football team to the College Football Playoff final in 2023. The Wolverines won the national championship in an impressive 34-13 victory over Washington. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan football putting up some impressive numbers. He threw for 6,226 yards in three seasons, along with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“A lot can change before Round 1 on April 25 — he does have first-round arm talent, along with the ability to beat defenses with his legs,” Kiper added.

McCarthy won a lot of games at Michigan, helping the team get to the CFP three years in a row. He didn't have a stellar game in his final outing as a Wolverine, finishing the CFP championship going 10-for-18 passing for 140 yards with no touchdowns. He did an outstanding job at managing the game, helping keep the chains moving for his Michigan football offense.

The Seattle Seahawks are going through a transition after parting ways with head coach Pete Carroll following the NFL regular season. Carroll had unprecedented success with the franchise, going to two Super Bowls and winning one. The Seahawks finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record, third in the NFC West.