‘He’s super special’: Jim Harbaugh hypes up Michigan football’s major 2022 breakout candidate

Michigan football enjoyed their first real breakthrough season under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh last year, winning 12 games- the most during Harbaugh’s tenure- while also defeating bitter rival Ohio State, the first time the head coach had ever done do. One of the engines of the Wolverines’ 12-win season was an elite-level running game, as the program ranked eighth in the nation in rushing yards per game.

While they did lose Hassan Haskins, who ran for over 1,000 yards last year, to the NFL Draft, they are returning two halfbacks, Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, this season. With fall camp opening Wednesday, Harbaugh hyped up one of those backs, Edwards, as a breakout player in the 2022 college football season. Here’s what Harbaugh had to say about Edwards, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.

“He’s one of those that comes along every so often, every generation,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s super special. He’ll do something. I don’t know what he’s going to do. … It could be rolling out, throwing some pass 50 yards downfield on a dime, making some cut, making some catch. He can literally do it all.”

Clearly, Jim Harbaugh is impressed by Donovan Edwards, calling him “super special.” The Michigan football coach went on to say that he’s one of those players “that comes along every so often, every generation.”

Wow. That’s some strong praise for Edwards, who ran for 174 yards and three scores in 2021. However, the Michigan football halfback was stuck behind Haskins, a future NFL back, and Corum, who totaled nearly 1000 yards himself.

Perhaps there’s another gear Edwards has that the nation just hasn’t seen yet. Plus, he will be running behind a Michigan football offensive line that figures to be among the best in college football in 2022.

Why couldn’t Edwards have a great year?