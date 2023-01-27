The Michigan football program is promoting Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach after firing Matt Weiss, according to a Friday tweet from On3 Sports Senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a Friday statement. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

Campbell was an offensive analyst for the team in 2022. The Michigan offense placed second in the Big Ten with 40.4 points per game, first in total points with 566 and first in rushing yards per game with 238.9, according to the Big Ten. The Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game before falling to the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round of the Natioanal Championship bracket.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players.”

Weiss was fired amid a police investigation for alleged “computer access crimes” that occurred at Schembechler Hall, the University’s football facility, according to a tweet from the Athletic Michigan staff writer Austin Meek.

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”