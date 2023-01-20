Matt Weiss, Michigan football co-offensive coordinator, has been fired amid a police investigation into alleged “computer access crimes” that occurred at Schembechler Hall, the University’s football facility, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel said the following in a statement, “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.”

Manuel declined to offer further comment on the matter.

Weiss, 39, was placed on leave amid a University police investigation into the crimes that allegedly occurred at Michigan’s football facility.

Matt Weiss was not on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines and had been away from the team. Meek reports that the Wolverines coach was terminated for cause.

One of Weiss’ neighbors had informed ESPN that unmarked cars, seemingly police, had showed up at the Michigan football coach’s home this past week, with sources believing that the presence of the authorities was tied to the investigation into the computer crimes.

Weiss was hired as a quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to the co-offensive coordinator role ahead of the 2022 season.

Matt Weiss said the following in a statement posted onto his Twitter account, “I am proud of the success we achieved during the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff. The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds. I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”