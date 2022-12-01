Published December 1, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Michigan football senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith may face a felony weapons charge for carrying a concealed weapon in early October, according to multiple sources.

A complaint was not filed until late November, Washtenaw County 15th District court records said, with no recorded reason as to why it took two months to file. The 21-year-old will be represented by Ann Arbor Attorney John A. Shea.

Under Michigan state law, it is illegal to carry what is considered a “dangerous weapon” or “a firearm concealed on or about your person or in a vehicle (concealed or otherwise) unless licensed to do so.” The felony charge could be punishable by five years in prison and a $2,500 fine. Michigan does have a concealed pistol license that allows individuals to carry a firearm should they meet certain requirements.

The 6-foot-3-inch co-captain was seen as one of the best in the state of Michigan best during his final years at East Kentwood High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The former-four-star tackle passed up offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin, all of whom assigned two recruiters in an attempt to land the Under Armour All-American game participant, according to 247Sports.

Mazi Smith started in every one of Michigan football’s 12 games this season before the potential charges, gaining 21 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Seven Michigan State players faced charges and indefinite suspensions for an altercation with two Wolverine players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Six Spartan players were charged with misdemeanor violations, while sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, who swung his helmet at Michigan senior cornerback Gemon Green, was charged with felonious assault.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan President Santa Ono said in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured.

“The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”