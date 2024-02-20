Iowa visits Michigan State as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (15-11, 7-8) take on the Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out an Iowa-Michigan State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Iowa is coming off a ranked win over Wisconsin, but they are on a streak of winning and losing. Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort are both averaging over 15.0 points per game. Perkins leads the team in assists and steals, as well. Iowa has two other players averaging over 10.0 points per game. As a team, Iowa is scoring 83.7 points per game. Tuesday will be their first matchup with Michigan State.

Michigan State has been playing well, and they are in fifth-place in the Big-10 heading into this game. They have won their last three games, and they have a pretty good win over Illinois to begin the win streak. Tyson Walker is having a great season as he is averaging 18.4 points per game to lead the team. Three other players on the Spartans are averaging in the double-digits. As a team, Michigan State is scoring 75.2 points per game.

Iowa: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Michigan State: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -465

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa has been scoring very well this season. They are the second-best scoring team in the Big-10 at the moment, and they have the second-highest field goal percentage. With that, Iowa makes the most field goals per game on the season. Iowa needs to continue this scoring if they want to win this game. As long as Iowa can continue scoring, they will be able to win this game.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State has one of the better defenses in the Big-10. They allow the third-fewest points in the conference, third-lowest field goal percentage, and lowest field goals made per game. Michigan State has done a great job on the defensive side of the court this season, and they need to continue this against Iowa. If they can shut down Iowa, they will win this game.

Iowa might have a good offense, but they do not play good defense. Iowa allows the second-most points per game in the Big-10, fourth-highest field goal percentage, and fifth-highest three-point percentage. Michigan State should be able to have a good game offensively and put up some points. If the Spartans score as they should, they will win this game at home.

Final Iowa-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Iowa's scoring has been their main source of success. They have been able to play well on offense, which has kept them in a lot of games. However, their defense tends to let them down. I think that will be the case in this game.

As I mention all the time, playing at home and away matters in college basketball. Michigan State is the home team, and they are 13-2 in East Lansing. Iowa is 2-7 on the road. The Spartans should be able to play well at home. However, I like Iowa to cover the 9.5 points.

Final Iowa-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Iowa +9.5 (-110), Under 153.5 (-105)