Michigan State football had another disappointing season in 2024. The Spartans finished the regular season with a record of 3-6 that has them in the lower rung of Big Ten teams. To make matters worse, MSU is about to lose one of their young receivers to the transfer portal.

MSU wide receiver Jaron Glover said on Thursday that he plans to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett.

Glover is a 6'2″ 205lb redshirt sophomore receiver with two years of eligibility remaining. He has played in eight games for the Spartans this season, hauling in 15 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Glover's 18.6 yards per catch leads the team.

Glover is a former three-star recruit from Sarasota, Florida. He chose the Michigan State football program over Indiana, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, and South Florida. The speedy wide receiver also played basketball and ran track during high school.

Glover previously entered the portal following the 2023 season but ultimately decided to withdraw his name. Now he is set to try the transfer portal again, and it seems likely that he will follow through this time.

The transfer portal will officially open on December 9th.

MSU head coach Jonathan Smith will have to get creative with the transfer portal once again to replenish the roster.

Michigan State football also set to lose DL Ken Talley to transfer portal

Jaron Glover is not the only player set to leave East Lansing this winter.

Ken Talley, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

“Spartan Dawg 4 Life,” Talley captioned the post. “First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to Mel Tucker and Michigan State University for giving me the incredible opportunity to be part of such a prestigious program and institution,” Tally wrote on social media. “That being said, I’ve decided it’s time to take my talents elsewhere and make the most of the two years of eligibility I have remaining. Thank you, Sparty Nation, for your unwavering support and love. I will always be proud to call myself a Spartan Dawg.”

Talley was a four-star recruit from Philadelphia. He played in 15 total games for the Spartans, including 10 games this season. In those games, he only managed six total tackles that included two tackles for loss and one-and-a-half sacks.

Talley only has two years of eligibility remaining, just like Glover.

It will be interesting to see how the Spartans approach refilling the roster after losing multiple players to the transfer portal.