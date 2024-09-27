The stars would have to align for Michigan State to beat Ohio State football on Saturday. However, Ryan Day's Buckeye squad can't underestimate the healing Spartans.

Michigan State has a key player returning, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Michigan State starting WR Jaron Glover will return Saturday night against Ohio State after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Star freshman Nick Marsh is a gametime decision, as he missed the Boston College game last week,” Thamel reported.

Glover totaled six catches for 84 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown in the 27-24 road victory over Maryland in Week 2. The third-year receiver is projected to be a big part of the Spartans' offense for the first time in his career.

Marsh had an even better performance against the Terrapins, recording eight receptions for 194 yards and a score. Having both players on the field at once will help Michigan State stretch the field against third-ranked Ohio State.

Do the Spartans have a shot?

Michigan State must be near-perfect against Ohio State football

Michigan State's Jaron Glover, left, runs after a catch as Florida Atlantic's Jayden Williams closes in during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK