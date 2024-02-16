Don't miss this rivalry rematch in the Big Ten!

We're here to bring you yet another betting prediction and pick for the College Basketball slate as we head to the Big 10 Conference for this classic rivalry game. The Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten) as the two teams meet once again. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Michigan State-Michigan prediction and pick.

The Michigan State Spartans find themselves in fourth-place in the Big Ten and they've made serious improvements to their standing over the last 10 games. They've managed to go 7-3 during that stretch with big wins over No. 10 Illinois, Maryland, and Rutgers. They'll look to sweep their biggest rival on the season as they take the short trip to Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines are dead-last in the Big Ten and it's been a season to forget thus far. They're just 1-7 in their last eight games, but their lone win came in a shocker against No. 11 Wisconsin. While they lost big to the Spartans their first go-around, they have a chance to spoil MSU's season with an upset win here.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Michigan Odds

Michigan State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Michigan: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan State Spartans have effectively saved their season for the moment with their last two wins over No. 10 Illinois and Penn State, but they'll have to finish the season strong to ensure their spot in March Madness. This is Tom Izzo's favorite time of the year and this team is a completely different version of what they were to start the season. Over the last two games, they've been the nation's leading three-point shooting team and much of that can be attributed to Jaden Akins catching fire at the right time. Izzo continues to hark on the 5-spot needing improvement for the Spartans, but it seems as though consistent rebounding and interior defense are the final missing puzzle pieces for the Spartans.

Michigan State emphatically beat Michigan in East Lansing just four games ago and if they're able to play physical defense like they did the first time around, they should be able to control this game in a similar fashion. Still, they haven't been the same kind of team on the road at 2-5, but hopefully their last big win over Penn State can be a confidence booster. Look for Tyson Walker to slow the pace of this game and not let his teammates get ahead of themselves. As long as the Spartans limit turnovers and capitalize from their looks at the line, they should win this game.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan has had a season to forget and their loss at Michigan State may still be fresh in their minds as they shot just 42% from the field in that game. Still, there last appearance at home was an upset stunner as they took down No. 11 Wisconsin 72-68. They led by as many as nine points in the second half, but allowed Wisconsin to shoot their way back into the game. It's been a similar story for them all season as they've been able to start fast and crumble towards the end of games. This Michigan State team isn't particularly good at coming back from deficits this season, so they could stun them out of the gate and get this crowd into the fold immediately.

Jaelin Llewellyn has been able to see the most success against this MSU team with his dynamic scoring from mid-range. The Spartans have a rather porous defense when it comes to penetrating the paint, so he could see success from attacking the rim aggressively and getting looks from the line. The defensive interior is the biggest weakness for the Spartans at the moment so it'll be to Michigan's benefit to exploit it as often as possible.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

The first meeting between these two teams wasn't particularly close as Michigan State got the convincing win at home. Of course, this is Big Ten basketball and home-court advantage means everything. The Spartans are just 2-5 on the road this season, but they've managed to go 14-10-1 ATS overall. Furthermore, Michigan isn't a great covering team at 7-18 ATS on the year.

MSU's last game against Penn State was a big test for them to win on the road as February winds down. They're confident in beating this Michigan team, but they'll have to continue fighting their woes on the road in the Big Ten. Expect the Spartans to be dialed-in once again as each remaining game means something for them – let's take the Spartans to cover.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan State Spartans -6.5 (-110)