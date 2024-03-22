The field has been cut in half as the Round of 32 begins, with the Michigan State Spartans facing the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We're here to share our college basketball odds series while making a Michigan State-North Carolina prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Spartans defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-51 on Thursday at the Spectrum Center. They led 31-24 at halftime before putting it away. Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 19 points while shooting 7 for 12. Meanwhile, Jaden Akins added 15 points and seven rebounds. Malik Hall finished with 10 points.
Michigan State shot 50 percent from the field, including 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they held the Bulldogs to 37 percent shooting, including 22.2 percent from the triples. They won the board battle 34-24, including 11 offensive boards. Furthermore, they forced 14 turnovers.
UNC defeated the Wagner Seahawks 90-62 on Thursday at the Spectrum Center. The Tar Heels led 40-28 at halftime before exploding in the second half. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 22 points while shooting 8 for 13. Armando Bactot had a monster game with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 for 13. Cormac Ryan finished with 13 points while shooting 5 for 11. Likewise, Jae'lyn Withers had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while shooting 5 for 7. Ultimately, the Tar Heels shot 55 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the triples. They also dominated the board battle 41-20, including 12 offensive rebounds. Additionally, they had four steals and blocked three shots.
Michigan State has won two championships, a title in 1979 and 2000, and a runner-up in 2009. The Spartans have also made 10 Final Four and 14 Elite Eight appearances. Amazingly, they are on a 26-year streak in making the NCAA Tournament. Last season, they made it to the Sweet Sixteen, and they have now made it to the Round of 32 for 11 straight seasons.
UNC has won six titles, with the last championship coming in 2017. Overall, they have made 12 appearances in the championship. But they have work to do to get there. They also have to beat a team they played multiple times in the NCAA Tournament. UNC is 4-0 against Michigan State in tournament history, with the last win in 2007.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Michigan State-North Carolina Odds
Michigan State: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +138
North Carolina: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -166
Over: 140.5 (-110)
Under: 140.5 (-110)
Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Michigan State will have to do everything right to beat the Tar Heels, so they need their best players to do their jobs. Walker averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent during the season. Now, he must keep shooting well. Hall averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the hardwood. However, he must cut down on turnovers after losing the rock five times. AJ Hoggard averaged 10.9 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he must continue distributing the basketball well. Akins averaged 10.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and did well against the Bulldogs. Significantly, look for him to keep shooting well.
Michigan State did the little things well. First, the Spartans shot the ball well. The Spartans also played stingy defense. Then, they won the board battle and allowed the Bulldogs no second chances.
Michigan State will cover the spread if their best players can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to stop the best players from hitting anything,
Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
UNC dominated their opponent in the first round en route to the Round of 32. Now, they need to find a way to continue playing well and executing all their chances to win this game.
Davis is the best player on the team after averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor. Now, he must continue to play efficient basketball and shoot well while not turning it over. Bacot averaged 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field during the season. Significantly, he has been amazing on the boards, getting 10 or more rebounds in four consecutive games. Harrison Ingram averaged 12.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. However, he must take more shots against Michigan State. Ryan averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the floor. Now, he must continue his improved shooting.
North Carolina will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the ball well. Then, they need to play the best defense possible to avoid the letdown.
Final Michigan State-North Carolina Prediction & Pick
Michigan State did enough to advance to the Round of 32. Overall, they are a really good team that can shock anyone. UNC is one of the best teams in college basketball and has found ways to win. Ultimately, they are so dangerous from all over the court. But this matchup is one of the toughest to pick because both teams have explosive offenses and solid defenders. Subsequently, we may get a game that goes down to the wire. Expect Michigan State to make it a fight as this game goes down to the wire. However, North Carolina will find a way to win the game while barely covering the spread.
Final Michigan State-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina: -3.5 (-110)