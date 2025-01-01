ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan-UCLA.

The UCLA Bruins are the No. 1 team in women's college basketball. They are unbeaten. They have beaten defending national champion South Carolina, and they did so in dominant fashion. People might question whether UCLA will actually get to the Final Four, but the Bruins have earned their No. 1 ranking. They do have the best resume, and they have taken care of business in their first few Big Ten games as well. They crushed Nebraska over the weekend at home in Pauley Pavilion, and now they host Michigan in Westwood a few days later.

UCLA is led by Lauren Betts, the transfer from Stanford who made the Bruins formidable last season and who has become even better this season. Betts did miss two games with a modest injury but returned to the lineup versus Nebraska and helped the Bruins thrive. She is the toughest big to guard in major women's college basketball. She gives UCLA a low-post hammer who is so hard for opposing teams to deal with. She gives UCLA most of its upside. However, Betts is surrounded by veteran playmakers and scorers who make the Bruins hard to defend at all five positions on the floor. There is no question this lineup has a chance to be great and has lived up to expectations so far this season. Head coach Cori Close and the UCLA women's basketball program are both in search of a first Final Four. There is no better chance for both the coach and her school to finally break through. Everything is lining up for this to be a special season in UCLA history.

Michigan, the opponent for UCLA on New Year's Day afternoon, just did face USC in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Wolverines played USC dead-even through the first 28 minutes of the game but then got run off the floor in the final 12, losing 78-58. Turnovers crushed the Wolverines. They committed over 20 and fed USC's fast break. Michigan hit just one 3-pointer after halftime after making six in the first half. Ball security and spreading the floor to create both 3-point shots and free throws will be a priority for UM in this game, but UCLA's defense doesn't figure to make anything easy for the Wolverines.

How to Watch Michigan vs UCLA

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan played USC, a top-five team, on even terms for 28 minutes on the road. USC was better than UCLA last season, so it stands to reason that Michigan, a 10-3 team which was ranked in the top 25 last week, can play UCLA on even terms and cover the spread.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA can bring out the wrecking ball the way it did against Nebraska in a blowout win. The Bruins are playing great basketball. They're at home. They have Lauren Betts on the floor. They have everything they need to blow the doors off Michigan.

Final Michigan-UCLA Prediction & Pick

UCLA is the best team in women's college basketball right now. It's hard to bet against that. Look for the spread, though, when it is posted.

Final Michigan-UCLA Prediction & Pick: TBA