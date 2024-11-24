ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Carolina-UCLA.

There have been a lot of really big games in men's college basketball over the past 10 days. This is one of the two huge games in women's college basketball this weekend in Los Angeles. Saturday had Notre Dame beating USC in a top-six matchup. This South Carolina-UCLA game is also a top-six clash, with the Gamecocks at No. 1 and the Bruins at No. 6.

South Carolina is the defending national champion and the reigning powerhouse in women's college basketball. Dawn Staley has built a dynastic force in the sport. South Carolina has won two of the last three national championships. The Gamecocks went unbeaten last season, going 38-0. South Carolina has made four consecutive Women's Final Four appearances. It has been a No. 1 seed in March Madness four straight years. The South Carolina program is operating at a level close to what we saw from the Geno Auriemma UConn Huskies a decade ago. There is never a question these days about South Carolina's elite status.

With that having been said, this is a new South Carolina team. It is hugely talented and does have some players who are coming back from last season's unbeaten champions. However, a few core players went to the WNBA this past season, most notably Kamilla Cardoso, who was the backbone of the 2024 national champions. Staley does have to figure out how to replace her and create a supremely cohesive lineup and rotation which works. As good as South Carolina is, and as good as South Carolina is expected to be, there is still a feeling-out process which occurs in November and the first few weeks of the season.

UCLA, a veteran team with an elite post player — Lauren Betts — offers some very specific matchup challenges for South Carolina. The fact that UCLA is hosting the game is another obstacle for the Gamecocks. Dawn Staley loves these early-season tests. Even if South Carolina loses this game, Staley knows this kind of challenge will develop her team and give her a ton of material to work with in the film room and on the practice court.

UCLA, which has never made the Women's Final Four despite coming close on a few occasions and building a top-15-level program, wants to get over the hump this season. Betts is a terrific anchor in the paint, and the measure of this team will come from the guards and wings who will try to complement Betts and make it hard for opponents to double-team her inside. Coach Cori Close will try to find specific roster solutions which will give UCLA an extra edge against the defending champions.

Here are the South Carolina-UCLA Women's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Women's College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-UCLA Odds

South Carolina: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -185

UCLA: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina-UCLA

Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is the gold standard of women's college basketball. New season, new team, no problem. Dawn Staley is better than any other women's college basketball coach right now, including Geno Auriemma. She should be trusted from a betting standpoint.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins are at home and they have the best post player on the court. Lauren Betts is the matchup problem South Carolina might not be able to solve this early in the season.

Final South Carolina-UCLA Prediction & Pick

We trust South Carolina and its ability to get the job done. UCLA has not earned the benefit of the doubt. Take South Carolina.

Final South Carolina-UCLA Prediction & Pick: South Carolina -4.5