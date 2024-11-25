ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Fort Myers Tip-Off as Michigan faces Virginia Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Michigan comes into the game sitting at 4-1 on the year. They opened up with a win over Cleveland State before falling by two to Wake Forest. Since then, they have played well. Michigan beat TCU by 12, before big wins over Miami (OH) and Tarleton State. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is 3-2 on the year. They opened up the year 3-0, winning over Delaware State, South Carolina Upstate, and Winthrop. They have struggled since. Virginia Tech lost by 22 to Penn State before falling to Jacksonville 74-64.

Here are the Michigan-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Virginia Tech Odds

Michigan: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Virginia Tech: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan comes in ranked 27th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 37th in offensive efficiency while sitting 27th in defensive efficiency. Michigan has scored well this year, sitting 54th in the nation in points per game, while also sitting third in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Still, the defense is also solid. They are 21st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 32nd in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Tre Donaldson leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 13.8 points per game this year while adding a team-leading 4.6 assists. Further, he has 2.8 rebounds per game this year. Roddy Gayle Jr. has also been solid from the backcourt. He is scoring 11.6 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 assists this year. Finally, Nimari Burnett is scoring 11.2 points per game this year, while also adding 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Danny Wolf leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also adds 10.4 points per game with 2.6 assists, one steal, and 1.6 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Sam Walters. He is scoring 9.4 points per game, while he adds 2.2 rebounds and one assist per game. Rounding out the frontcourt is Vladislav Goldin. Goldin comes into the game with just 7.6 points per game, but he adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech comes in ranked 128th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 174th in offensive efficiency while sitting 108th in defensive efficiency. Virginia Tech is not scoring well this year, with just 78 points per game, but they have been solid on defense. Virginia Tech is 48th in opponent points per game this year.

Tobiu Lawal has led the way for this Virginia Tech squad from the front court. He is scoring 13.0 points per game this year while sitting with 7.8 rebounds per game, one steal per game, and 1.2 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Mylyjael Poteat is scoring 13.6 points per game, while adding 4.6 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game this year. Finally, Patrick Wessler is coming in with three points per game and adding 3.8 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Jaden Schutt leads the way. He is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. Further, he is shooting 37.5 percent from three. Jaydon Young is scoring 8.8 points per game this year while adding 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Brandon Rechsteiner has also come on. He is scoring 9.2 points per game while adding a team-leading 3.4 assists per game this year. Finally, Tyler Johnson is scoring seven points per game this year, while adding 5.4 rebounds per game.

Final Michigan-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Michigan has a clear formula for winning. They are 31st in the nation in points per first half this year, building a solid lead in the first half. They then are 12th in the nation in opponent second-half points this year, shutting the door on a comeback. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is solid on defense in the first half, but are 212th in the nation in first-half points per game. Further, they are 164th in the nation in second-half points this year. Virginia Tech struggles with shooting this year which will make comebacks difficult. Further, Virginia Tech is hampered by turnovers. They give up the ball 15.2 times per game this year, which is 315th in the nation this season. Michigan will take advantage of that and get the win.

Final Michigan-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Michigan -11.5 (-110)