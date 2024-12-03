ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan basketball is in new territory this season. Dusty May, the coach who led Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four, now guides the Wolverines. Michigan has produced a solid start to its season, but we need to see how the Wolverines stack up against better competition. That's why this game at Wisconsin is so interesting and, moreover, important.

The Badgers have been one of the breakout teams early in this college basketball season. Coach Greg Gard has had all the right answers for a team which has not only won, but won decisively, against quality competition.

If you have followed college basketball for an appreciably long period of time, you know that Wisconsin teams usually have struggled to score. This team does not have that problem. It scored 103 points in a blowout win over Arizona in mid-November. Wisconsin also scored 81 points in a win over Pittsburgh. This team appears to have more ways of winning. Wisconsin, at least right now, does not look like a team which has to keep the game in the 60s or low 70s to win. Wisconsin looks like a team which is comfortable playing games in the 80s and still winning.

Wisconsin's best team of all time, the 2015 team which lost to Duke in the national championship game, was an elite scoring team with high-end offensive threats. If this Wisconsin team maintains its offensive potency while developing a harder, tougher edge on defense, the Badgers will become a frontline Final Four contender. How they do against Michigan will inform our sense of what this team is capable of. It's one of the first big moments in this Big Ten college basketball season. These few conference games, added to the mostly nonconference-oriented schedule in the weeks before Christmas, should give us important insights into what Michigan and Wisconsin will ultimately become.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dusty May has certainly spent plenty of time game-planning for this Big Ten opener. He is a top coach who came to Michigan for games such as this one. Greg Gard is doing really well at Wisconsin this season, but one gets the sense that May will have something up his sleeve and will coax a great effort out of the Wolverines. Wisconsin might win a best-of-seven-game series between the two teams, but May might do enough to win this individual game for Michigan.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin has played the best basketball of any Big Ten team so far this season, with the possible exception of Purdue. The Badgers have looked great and appear to have more upside than what we have seen from them in previous seasons. If we get the same UW team which has been smoking the competition over the past four weeks, the Badgers should win and cover.

The lean is to Wisconsin, but Dusty May is not a coach to bet against. We think you should stay away from this game or at least wait for a live in-game bet.

Final Michigan-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -3.5