WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event featured a compelling nod to HBCU pride courtesy of WWE superstar Michin. She proudly represented her alma mater, Virginia Union University, prior to her historic match against Chelsea Green. The match aired live on NBC, as the two faced off to become the first Women's United States Champion.

Making her entrance in style, Michin donned a vibrant Virginia Union University letterman jacket, showcasing her loyalty to the institution that played a pivotal role in her athletic and personal growth.

Expand Tweet

Michin, who attended VUU on a volleyball scholarship, spoke about her time there in a 2018 Q&A with WWE.com.

“I always liked volleyball from playing a bit during PE classes. I was able to make the freshman team my freshman year, junior varsity during my sophomore year, and varsity in my last two years of high school.

She added, “I wanted to earn a college volleyball scholarship because my academics wouldn’t be enough to qualify entry to the colleges I wanted,” Michin explained. “My dad sent tapes to Virginia Union University, and they gave me a full scholarship for two years.”

Although her time at Virginia Union was brief—she later transferred to Marymount University before focusing on her wrestling career—her connection to the university remains strong.

Virginia Union University, located in Richmond, Virginia, has a storied athletic history, pproducing legends such as NBA Hall of Famers Charles Oakley and Ben Wallace. Its football program recently claimed its second consecutive CIAA championship and made a notable run in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Though she didn’t leave Saturday Night's Main Event as the inaugural Women’s United States Champion as Chelsea Green claimed the title, Michin made history and repped her HBCU while doing so.

WWE Smackdown airs on USA Network on Fridays at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST.