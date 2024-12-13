Finally, after 16 years, WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event is returning with a stacked card.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens headlines the show in a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Additionally, they will name the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event full match card

Below is the full match card for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Note: This is being written before the December 13 episode of SmackDown. The winners of the semifinal round of the Women's United States Championship tournament have not been determined yet.

Women's United States Championship: Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Will Cody Rhodes lose the WWE Championship?

The match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

For over 200 days, Rhodes has been the Undisputed WW Champion. He has had successful title defenses against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes and Owens previously faced at Bash in Berlin in August. However, the dynamics have changed. Owens is now a heel and may resort to underhanded tactics to gain the upper hand.

Ultimately, it is not time for Rhodes' story to end. The Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is probably going to be the one to take the title off Rhodes. Perhaps he will show up after the show, like at Bad Blood.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Who will be the first Women's United States Champion?

The match: Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton for the Women's United States Championship

First things first, I think the winners of the semifinal round will be Bayley and Michin. While Green would be a great option to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion, a more serious competitor should win it first.

Bayley is a steady veteran option, but she has already had a run with gold in 2024. As for Stratton, she holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and has bigger fish to fry.

Michin has steadily gotten better in the ring and deserves a chance to shine. Giving her the honor of being the first Women's United States Champion after a competitive match against Bayley is the way to go.

Final prediction: Michin wins the Women's United States Championship.

Former Judgment Day members vs. Gunther

The match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

Originally, Gunther was set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor. Now, Damian Priest joins the fold to take on his former Judgment Day stablemate and Gunther.

Fans will remember that Priest lost the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam after Bálor interfered. They will finally be able to get their hands on each other at Saturday Night's Main Event.

That will ultimately cost them the match. Triple threat matches are always a good way to take the belt off a superstar. However, Gunther still has plenty to give with his first World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Final prediction: Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

The only non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event

The match: Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

After two months, McIntyre makes his in-ring return to WWE. He is out for blood against Zayn after he teamed with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

While McIntyre vs. Zayn could have taken place on an episode of Monday Night RAW, it will need something special at Saturday Night's Main Event.

So, I think McIntyre will squash Zayn. While Zayn is the ultimate underdog, he can get his win back at a later date. McIntyre needs to be re-established as a credible heel after losing two straight to CM Punk.

Final prediction: Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn.

Liv Morgan's next challenger

The match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship

Morgan's next challenger for the Women's World Championship is Iyo Sky. Sky is a former world champion, losing the Women's Championship for over 240 days. She lost it at WrestleMania XL to Bayley, her former Damage CTRL teammate.

It should be a good match, but Raquel Rodriguez will probably cost Sky the match. Expect Rhea Ripley to save Sky if a post-match beatdown occurs.

The endgame for Morgan and Ripley is for the latter to regain the Women's World Championship. It is a matter of when, not if, at this point. WWE seems keen on milking it past Saturday Night's Main Event.

Final prediction: Liv Morgan retains the Women's World Championship.

WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event starts at 8 pm ET on Saturday, December 14.