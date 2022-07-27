Mickey Mantle grail baseball card expected to sell for bonkers $10 million

Baseball card collectors know that when it comes to grails, there’s no better option out there than the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card. And for the longest time, a copy encased within a PSA 9 slab has always been the best out there, especially when it sold for $5.2 million last year. The thing is, another Mickey Mantle card graded by SGC is set to hit the market, courtesy of Heritage Auctions, with a projected price tag larger than other baseball grails.

Heritage Auctions recently announced that are putting up a copy of the legendary 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card for auction and they’re projecting it to hit the $10 million mark. The reasoning for this projection is that the card itself is authenticated by SGC and given a mint grade of 9.5. This card was first sold in 1991 for $50,000 by Alan Rosen, who later said that in his estimation, “it was the finest known example in the world.” This means that the Mickey Mantle card he just sold had the best condition as compared to its other copies out there.

This claim was then backed up by sending the baseball card to SGC and coming back with a 9.5 grade. According to Chris Ivy, Heritage Auction’s Director of Sports Auctions, it is arguably the finest-condition example of the most iconic post-war card in the world.

“That grade, plus the fact it has documented provenance from the most storied find in hobby history, puts this card in a category of its own. The card more than lives up to Rosen’s claim when viewed in person,” Ivy added.

With this kind of grade and history behind it, Ivy expects this grail baseball card to soar past the PSA 9 Topps Mickey Mantle card which sold for $5.2 million last year. He added that it could even beat the SGC 3 T206 Honus Wagner, which also sold for $6.6 million last year too,

At this point in time, the current bid for this monster Mickey Mantle baseball card is already at $5,15 million dollars. And while the card itself will be displayed at the National Sports Collectors Convention, the bidding will conclude during the last week of August. If it succeeds in hitting that $10 million price tag, the overall sports card market will go bonkers. Until then, be on the lookout as this Mickey Mantle card tries its best to become one of the most expensive sports cards in the world.