The 2023 rookie quarterback class was hyped as one of the best in recent memory. Three quarterbacks went in the first round, and all three began the season as their team's starting quarterback while also showing plenty of signs of promise. However, the rookie class was much deeper than just the guys taken in the first round, and we have now gotten to watch a number of rookie signal-callers make an impression early in their careers. Eleven quarterbacks were taken in the first 150 picks in the 2023 draft class, which was a common draft era record.

Even so, lots of rookies don't work out, but early returns have led us to believe that the class is going to live up to the hype. So, with the NFL season nearing the midway point, and after ranking the rookies after their Week 1 debuts, we decided to rank the rookie quarterbacks based on what we've seen through the first eight weeks of the season. This ranking only takes into account the rookies that have started at least one game, so without further ado, let's get into the list.

7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a player who was drafted higher than many people expected, and he quickly proved why the Cleveland Browns took him with a fifth-round pick.

The rookie quarterback out of UCLA quickly earned the backup quarterback job in training camp, and while he has since been surpassed by P.J. Walker as the guy filling in for the injured Deshaun Watson, we did get to see Thompson-Robinson in action in Week 4. Filling in at the last second for an injured starter is not easy, but it was an ugly performance by the rookie.

The Browns only scored three points against the Baltimore Ravens, with Thompson-Robinson throwing for just 121 yards on the day, and three interceptions. The future is still bright for Thompson-Robinson, though, and with Watson continuing to struggle with injuries, there may yet be another chance for him to see the field this year, especially after P.J. Walker had a three turnover day in Cleveland's Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

6. Aiden O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Aiden O'Connell has already seen game action, and that will likely be the case again in the future if Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history is anything to go off of. In his lone start, O'Connell completed 24 of his 39 passes for 238 yards.

The problem for O'Connell is that he has fallen down the depth chart, as Brian Hoyer has been Garoppolo's backup in recent weeks. The rookie will likely have a chance to fight for playing time eventually, though. O'Connell was a fourth-round pick in last year's draft, so the Raiders clearly have confidence in his ability to become a contributor.

5. Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent's story has been heartwarming. He was a Division II football player who went undrafted and fought his way up the depth chart with the Chicago Bears. With Justin Fields hurt, he has gotten a chance as the team's starter, and because of the tough position he was put in, the on-field results have been better than anyone could have imagined.

Bagent only threw for 162 yards in his first start, but he was calm, cool, and collected under center. The rookie quarterback took what the defense gave him and led a struggling Bears team to only their second win of the season in his first career game. In Week 8, Bagent wasn't able to secure a victory, but his numbers did slightly improve. Although he threw two interceptions, he racked up 232 yards in the air against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bears trusted him enough to attempt 37 passes.

The rookie quarterback's numbers haven't popped off the page, and he will head back to the bench when Fields returns. Still, Bagent has looked like a seasoned veteran and has proven he belongs in the league.

4. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Will Levis has only played in one NFL game, but he was electric in his first career start, and he will get the starting nod again in Week 9 with Ryan Tannehill still on the sidelines with an ankle injury. If he carries over his hot start from Week 8 into his Week 9 action, it will be tough to take Levis out of the starting lineup whenever Tannehill returns from injury.

Levis was historically good in his debut. He became the first player to ever throw for over 225 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions with a completion percentage over 65 percent in his first game. He was also only the third player to ever throw four touchdown passes in a debut.

Tannehill has only thrown two touchdowns all season, so it makes sense for the Titans to hand Levis the keys going forward. Regardless of if he is the starter going forward this season, he is the future of the franchise, and the Titans have big expectations for him. Levis will have another chance to shine on the national stage in Week 9 during Thursday Night Football when Tennessee battles the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson looked much better than Bryce Young in the games that he played in, but a shoulder injury ended his season early and will prevent him from ranking higher than Young on this list. Richardson missed time because of a concussion as well earlier in the year, but when he was healthy he was really solid for the Indianapolis Colts.

In just four games, Richardson already showed that he is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. His size, speed, and strength combination led him to score at least one touchdown on the ground in each of his first three games before he was prematurely knocked out of his fourth start. His four rushing touchdowns are still the fourth most for quarterbacks this season, even though his peers have played seven or eight games.

Richardson also impressed as a passer. He has a rocket of an arm and threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns in a little over three games of action. Going forward, Richardson will need to find a way to protect himself, although that is easier said than done given his rushing abilities. The Colts need their quarterback of the future on the field, though, so changes will need to be made.

2. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

While Bryce Young has been inferior for most of the season to the quarterback selected directly after him in the 2o23 NFL Draft (C.J. Stroud), Young did get the last laugh in the first battle of their respective careers. Young, the number one overall pick in the draft, led the Carolina Panthers to their first victory of the season over Stroud and the Texans, giving Panthers fans something to cheer about in what has been a clear rebuilding campaign.

Overall, Young has had an underwhelming start to his career. Draft analyst's major concern in the draft process was his size, and that has been an issue early.

Bryce Young being the size of a 10th grader is gunna be a problem pic.twitter.com/9o89vRC1SU — Bruv Shuv (@GoBirds_55) September 19, 2023

Still, there has been plenty of potential put on display by the still-developing youngster. His 1,202 yards and seven passing touchdowns aren't great, but they are better than a number of established veteran starters. Even so, Young has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL so far. That is to be expected from a rookie, and things should only go up from here, but the only reason Young ranks second on this list is because he has seen the field more than all of his rookie quarterback peers besides Stroud. Repetitions are important, though, and the Panthers will continue giving Young a chance to develop on the field.

1. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud has already exceeded all expectations. Not only has he been one of the best rookies in the NFL, regardless of position, but he has been one of the best quarterbacks overall. The Texans' quarterback is 13th in passing yards (1,800) and has nine passing touchdowns.

The number two overall pick is accurate at all three levels of the field and has made some big plays, but more importantly, he hasn't had problems with turnovers. Stroud only has one interception, and it's rare to see a young quarterback manage to protect the ball like Stroud has done early on in his career.

Stroud has cooled off a little bit in the last few weeks, but he set the football world on fire in his first month of NFL action. The Ohio State product was only the sixth quarterback to ever throw for over 1,200 yards with no interceptions in their first four games. It's only eight weeks into his rookie campaign, but Stroud looks like a star in the making for Houston under center.