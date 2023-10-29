With Ryan Tannehill suffering from an ankle injury, the Tennessee Titans turned to rookie quarterback Will Levis against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Levis proved the Titans right for their decision, leading Tennessee to a 28-23 victory.

Not only did the Titans come out victorious, but Levis launched four touchdown passes. He became just the third player in league history to have 4+ touchdowns in his NFL debut, via Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville. The only two other quarterbacks to accomplish that touchdown feat are Fran Tarkenton and Marcus Mariota.

Tennessee selected Levis in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft hoping he could potentially be the team's quarterback of the future. He was thrown into the fire perhaps faster than the Titans were planning. While it's just one game, Levis has certainly made a strong impression on Tennessee's front office.

Lightning Levis

Levis' first touchdown pass came in the waning minutes of the first quarter. He found DeAndre Hopkins for a deep 47-yard bomb put the Titans up 7-0. He linked up with Hopkins late in the second quarter as feel, this time for 16 yards, to give the Titans a 14-3 halftime lead.

After the break, Levis found Hopkins for a third time on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. In the fourth, Levis' final touchdown pass – a 33-yarder to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine put the Titans up 28-16. While the Falcons battled back, Tennessee was able to hold on and move to 3-4 on the season.

Overall, Will Levis completed 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans may have found their quarterback in Levis. Wherever he goes from here, his NFL debut will always be one for the record books.