The Tennessee Titans like what they see from Will Levis. The rookie second-round pick had a debut to remember on Sunday, leading the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons with four passing touchdowns in a nearly flawless game.

The Titans intend to stick with Levis at quarterback as the 24-year-old is expected to start on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Ryan Tannehill, the Titans' starting QB, is a longshot to be ready by Thursday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6. Tennessee's Week 7 bye week means Tannehill will likely avoid the injured reserve, but if Levis continues to play well, Tannehill may have already played his last game for the Titans.

Is it time for the Will Levis show?

It's hard to have a better debut as a rookie quarterback than what Will Levis did in his first NFL start. Levis made history by becoming the first NFL QB since 1970 to throw for at least 225 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 65% of his passes in his NFL debut.

It's unfair to expect that type of performance from Levis every week, but he possibly earned himself a shot at the starting job after an impressive debut.

A lot of NFL Draft analysts pinned Levis as a first-round pick, some even projected he'd go in the top five. Instead, he slipped to the second round where the Titans traded up to select the University of Kentucky product.

With Ryan Tannehill set to become a free agent after the season, it seems like the perfect time to see if Will Levis can be the Titans' starter of the future.