Rookie quarterbacks go through growing pains, and it is hard for them to find success in the win/loss department early in their careers. That was the case during week 1 of NFL action. Three rookie quarterbacks made their starting debuts during the NFL Kickoff Week. Only once before (2012) have more rookies started this early into the season at the quarterback position. So, with all of the rookie's games completed, we decided to look at how each of the first-year pass-throwers played in their first professional game. Here are the 2023 NFL rookie quarterback debuts, ranked.

The three rookie quarterbacks performed in reverse order of how they were drafted. Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he struggled mightily in his first regular season game as a professional. Seeing how rookie quarterbacks face adversity is a big part of the battle in the NFL because all quarterbacks – even the best – have moments of struggle at the professional level. Young always bounced back from his Week 1 mistakes and never got too down on himself.

Young threw for 146 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. It took him 38 attempts (20 completions) to only get to 146 yards, so it was not an efficient day for the quarterback out of Alabama. The rookie did connect on a touchdown to Hayden Hurst, but he also threw two interceptions. Young recovered from his first interception by leading a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Overall, it was a rough outing for the rookie. His receivers only combined for 68 yards, so he will need to get them more involved in weeks to come. Stroud did look comfortable throwing to Hayden Hurst, a tight end. Hurst led the team in targets (7), receptions (5), and yards (41). However, one of Young's interceptions came on a predictable target to Hurst.

2. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 draft. He and his team suffered the worst loss on the scoreboard in Week 1. Stroud's team lost 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens, and Stroud was very underwhelming. He completed 28-44 of his pass attempts for 242 yards. He had neither a touchdown nor an interception.

Stroud didn't have many moments of flash, but he also didn't do too many things wrong. Behind a struggling offensive line, Stroud prioritized protecting the ball, not a bad decision for a rookie quarterback. Many rookie quarterbacks struggle with making dumb decisions and creating excessive amounts of turnovers, so it was nice to see the quarterback play it safe. He also looked comfortable with pass rushers closing in, a rarity for rookie quarterbacks. He excelled at stepping up into the pocket and making on-time and on-target throws.

Still, the Texans needed a little bit more aggression from Stroud when they were trailing late in the game. The Ohio State product excelled at throwing the ball downfield in college, so he will likely expand his game over the next couple of weeks. His 78.0 QBR was neither bad nor great. Stroud was most comfortable throwing comeback and crossing routes to his outside receivers, Nico Collins and Robert Woods. The duo had 11 and 10 receptions, respectively. Stroud will need to get the newly acquired Dalton Schultz more involved in Week 2. The tight end only had two receptions for four yards.

Stroud's first passing attempt was swatted at the line of scrimmage before Stroud chased after it and caught his own pass, making his first pass attempt a reception by himself. Brett Favre's first completion was in the same fashion. Texans fans would love if Stroud's career turned out anything like the Hall of Famer's career.

Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was supposed to be the most raw of the rookie quarterbacks. Instead, he proved he was more than ready to play, having easily the best game of the three rookie starters. It wasn't a perfect game for Richardson. His team fell 31-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Richardson's physical traits were on full display.

Richardson showed off his rocket arm, completing numerous passes with an unrealistic velocity. He threw for 223 yards and a touchdown on 24-37 efficiency. His touchdown pass came on a second down and 28 to go play to Michael Pittman, who was able to bring the ball into the end zone.

The quarterback was also dazzling as a ball carrier. He rushed 10 times for 40 yards and had a rushing touchdown on a quarterback draw in the red zone. Richardson is a physical runner, and he can mow potential tacklers over. He also has the speed and elusiveness to evade would-be tacklers. His best rush came with 1:27 left in the game and the Colts trailing by 10. Instead of taking a field goal, the Colts trusted their rookie quarterback to make a play. While the drive didn't end in a score, Richardson was able to extend the possession on a fourth down play that saw him step up into the pocket, juke to the right, and run through multiple Jaguars defenders for the extra yardage needed to get the first down. Richardson is going to be a major problem for defenses to handle when it comes to his running ability.

While Richardson's ability to extend plays and cause damage with his feet are parts of the reasons the Colts selected the rookie, that play style also comes with risk. On the last series of the game, after converting on fourth down as described above, Richardson hurt his knee while trying to run into the end zone. While it doesn't appear to be serious, it caused the rookie to sub out of the game.