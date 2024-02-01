Kyle Van Noy endorsed the Seahawks' hiring of Mike Macdonald

The Seattle Seahawks hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, and veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to X to congratulate him on earning the job.

“Congrats to Mike Mac dope he got a head coaching gig with a solid organization!” Kyle Van Noy said, via X. “My opinion in my short time in the building he embodied everything it was to be a raven! The mindset, the competitiveness, leadership, and the winning mindset he brought every day. He also did it in his own way. Was very impressed by him as a coach Seattle got a good one!”

Van Noy signed with the Ravens this year, and he was a key part of one of the best defenses in the league at 32 years old under Mike Macdonald. He now takes the Seahawks job after spending the majority of his career with the Ravens under John Harbaugh.

Macdonald spent nine of the last ten seasons with the Ravens, spending one year with the Michigan football program under Jim Harbaugh in 2021, before returning to Baltimore as the defensive coordinator in 2022. Prior to becoming the defensive coordinator at the Michigan football program, Macdonald was a defensive assistant with the Ravens.

It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks fare with Macdonald. He is thought of as one of the best defensive minds in football, and he will be bringing that knowledge to Seattle. As always with any defensive head coach, it will be very important to hire a good offensive coordinator.