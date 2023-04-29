Mila Kunis straight denied her involvement in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four, but fans still speculate on her role in the film. James Corden asked the actress about the rumors during an interview, and she denied playing Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman. However, insiders have suggested that she might be playing a different role, which is yet to be disclosed, TMZ shares.

This is Mila Kunis’ response to the Fantastic Four rumors. pic.twitter.com/DLzgdVTuVm — SD (@Spider_Devil7) April 29, 2023

The 2025 film has been a topic of discussion among fans ever since Marvel Studios acquired the film rights for the Fantastic Four in 2019. Mila Kunis was seen speaking with the director of the film, Matt Shakman, which led fans to speculate that she could be playing the role of Sue Storm.

While the actress denied being a part of the Fantastic Four, she added that she knew who would be playing the character. “But I don’t wanna get in trouble with the Mouse!” she said, referring to Disney, which owns Marvel.

However, reports claim that Kunis might be playing the role of a female version of Ben Grimm, or The Thing, instead. The rumor was started by an insider@MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, who has a track record of getting scoops before trade publications.

It wouldn’t be the first time a woman has replaced a role typically played by a man. The move has been done in movies such as Ghostbusters and Black Panther 2, among others. Kunis has a range of films under her belt, including action movies and comedies, which makes her a good fit for the role.

As fans wait for more information about the casting of Fantastic Four, it seems that Kunis’s involvement in the film remains a mystery. Nonetheless, her fans can still hope to see her on the big screen, whether as Sue Storm or as The Thing.