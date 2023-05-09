Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth in 2023 is $160 million. Cyrus is a popular singer and actress who has starred in the TV Series Hannah Montana and movies such as Hannah Montana: The Movie, Bolt, The Last Song, LOL, and many others. She is a Billboard Music Award winner, a Golden Globes nominee, and a two time Grammy Award nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Miley Cyrus’ net worth in 2023.

Miley Cyrus’ net worth in 2023 is $160 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Miley Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992 in Franklin, Tennessee. She studied in Heritage Middle School. After finishing middle school, Cyrus would halt her education in order to pursue an acting career.

In 2001, Cyrus made her onscreen acting debut in the TV series Doc. After wrapping up with the show, she made her big screen debut in the film called Big Fish. However, Cyrus earned her breakthrough role in 2006 after starring as Miley Stewart in Disney series Hannah Montana. Here, she acted alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus. Furthermore, for making Miley Stewart come to life, Cyrus reportedly received $15,000 per episode.

Aside from Hannah Montana, Cyrus would also make appearances in various television programs such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Replacements, High School Musical 2, The Emperor’s New School, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana, Two and a Half Men, and many others. She also earned movie roles for The Last Song, Sex and the City 2, LOL, So Undercover, The Night Before, Guardians of the Galaxy and many others. Among her films, Bolt would be Cyrus’ most successful in a starring role, in terms of box office sales. Bolt would go on to gross around $310 million around the world.

Although Cyrus started as an actress, it was her singing career that took off, thanks to the singer-themed show Hannah Montana. Her Best of Both Worlds concert tour raked in $54 million. In addition to this, the movie version would garner $63 million in box office sales. Furthermore, Cyrus’ Hannah Montana themed albums would go on to sell over 13 million copies around the world, in total. As an actress and real life singer, Cyrus earned a total sum of $134 million when she was only 18 years old, as per Forbes.

After finding success as Hannah Montana, Cyrus started to veer away from her reputation tied with Disney and Hannah Montana. As a result, she released albums including Breakout, Can’t Be Tamed, Younger Now, Bangerz, The Time of Our Lives, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and Plastic Hearts.

As of this writing, Cyrus’ Bangerz remains to be her best-selling album. According to sources, the album has sold over 3.7 million copies around the world. As per the RIAA, Bangerz has been certified 3x Platinum. Moreover, Cyrus’ Bangerz was also an instant success after raking in at least $62 million in revenues.

In 2023, Cyrus released her latest album called Endless Summer Vacation. Endless Summer Vacation would debut at the third spot of the Billboard 200. The album includes Flowers, which took the pole position of the Billboard Charts.

In an interview with the US magazine, the popular singer described the lyrics, “When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts: a.m. and p.m. to almost represent an act. The a.m. to me is representing the morning time where there’s a buzz and an energy and a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day. And in the nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest [and] it’s a time to recover or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.”

Although Cyrus is making waves after releasing her latest album, fans are also speculating that the Hannah Montana star also released a secret album, called Down With Me, under the pseudonym of Clara Pierce. Based on a report by Yahoo, the songs in the album have an undeniable similarity between Cyrus’ voice. In fact, the Tiktoker even went as far as to assuming that the songs in Down With Me are from Cyrus’ canceled album called She is Miley Cyrus.

Given that Cyrus carved out a solid career in music, her career as a musician paved the way for her to become a judge for popular TV series The Voice. The Wrecking Ball singer appeared in Season 11 and 13. Based on reports, Cyrus made $13 million for each season.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Miley Cyrus’ net worth in 2023?