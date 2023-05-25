Miley Cyrus is double backing on her comment about not wanting to tour.

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win,” wrote the 30-year-old “Flowers” singer-songwriter shared in a statement posted to her Twitter Wednesday (May 24) . “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart.”

The musician recently released her latest album Endless Summer Vacation back in March.

“Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my live & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades,” continued the musician. “This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.”

She expressed of the on-road conditions have led her to this decision. “I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus.”

“It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too,” she added. “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

This statement follows what the singer previously said about no longer wanting to tour anymore.

“It’s been a minute,” the “Flowers” singer said of her multiyear hiatus to British Vogue. “After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

She added: “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what…”

The singer has not headlined a tour since 2014. She said that she is not a fan of the “traditional” cycle of recording an album and would rather produce work that has more meaning to her. She also noted that she has “little interest” in dropping collaborations that are more so strategic rather than true to her.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” Cyrus told the publication. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

She continued: “One thing I wouldn’t want this story to become is a complaint of being a woman in the industry. I don’t need this to be a women’s empowerment story. I wear my empowerment at all times. I don’t need to profess it.”