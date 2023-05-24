Miley Cyrus revealed why she will not be on the road anytime soon. In her cover story for British Vogue published on Thursday (May 18) the singer explained her decision.

“It’s been a minute,” the “Flowers” singer said of her multiyear hiatus. “After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

She added: “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what…”

Cyrus last headlined a tour in 2014. She said that she is not a fan of the “traditional” cycle of recording an album and would rather produce work that has more meaning to her. She also noted that she has “little interest” in dropping collaborations that are more so strategic rather than true to her.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” Cyrus told the publication. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

She continued: “One thing I wouldn’t want this story to become is a complaint of being a woman in the industry. I don’t need this to be a women’s empowerment story. I wear my empowerment at all times. I don’t need to profess it.”

The Endless Summer Vacation creator dished on her “interesting life” which included her high-profile relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The two got married in 2019 and announced their split eight months later. She seemingly mentions the split in her song “Flowers” which is the lead single from her latest LP.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” the musician told the magazine. “It will set itself on fire all by itself. … I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’ The song is a little fake it till you make it, which I’m a big fan of.”

Both have since moved on. Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando and Hemsworth is dating Gabriella Brooks.