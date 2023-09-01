Remember that time Miley Cyrus walked for Marc Jacobs in 2020? Well, she made an interesting confession about that day.

In a video by British Vogue, Miley Cyrus breaks down memorable looks throughout her career. The video covers most of her iconic looks from her Hannah Montana days up to her British Vogue cover. One look in particular was the outfit she wore when she surprised fans by walking on the runway for Marc Jacobs in February 2020, which she described as her last “hoorah” before the pandemic began.

“Even though this looks (referring to the outfit) kinda simple, there's still a statement to it, which is why he gave me the coat at the very last minute,” the pop star said. “Oh, and Marc, I stole that bag, if you're looking for it.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miley Cyrus says she had no intentions on walking for Marc Jacobs until they came into contact through text messages where the designer personally invited her to walk on the runway.

“I had this whole idea that I was gonna blend in with the rest of the models and kind of go unnoticed and represent, in my mind, a community and a togetherness,” said Cyrus.

The former Disney star has always been known to show up and make an impression since her days after Disney. She reveals that she knew her choices in fashion and style would definitely cause controversy or at the very least, conversation.

Celebrities and actors have shared experiences regarding stealing or taking props with them off-set. Miley Cyrus clearly is no exception to that demographic.