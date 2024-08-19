The 2024 college football season is set to kick off and programs are starting to name their starting quarterbacks. One quarterback battle that was worth monitoring was with Boise State. Former USC five-star recruit Malachi Nelson battled against redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen.

While it seemed it was Nelson's job to lose, Madsen was named the starting quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Boise State named redshirt sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen the starting quarterback for the opener against Georgia Southern, sources told ESPN on Sunday.'

Madsen had started 10 games for Boise State over the past two seasons, so his familiarity with the system likely led to him getting the job over the former Trojans signal-caller. Nelson left USC and entered the portal before deciding to come to Boise State, but now he will begin the year as the backup.

Boise State coach chimes in on Malachi Nelson's development

Spencer Danielson is beginning his first year as Boise State's head coach after spending time as an assistant with the Broncos since 2017. So, he has plenty of familiarity with the program. Regarding Nelson's development and the decision to start Madsen, the Broncos head coach chimed in on what the former USC quarterback has done in the offseason (h/t Jay Tust).

“Malachi has got an extremely talented arm,” Danielson said of Nelson. “He's grown a ton in his time here, and how he's not only built relations with his teammates but learned a brand new offense that he did not know coming in here. He's got a ton of talent now, it's just at this point, August 18, going into game one, he has not mastered the offense the way Maddux has.”

Madsen did have the upper hand going into camp since he had spent time last year playing a lot for Boise State. He began the year as the backup to Taylen Green, who transferred to Arkansas, and threw for 1,191 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Madsen also brings a strong rushing prowess to the game as he had 120 yards and two scores on 33 carries last season. But, as of now, Danielson admits it is Madsen who has mastered the offense despite Nelson's strong talent.

Nelson left USC as Miller Moss got the start in the Holiday Bowl and performed well, and now Nelson will wait once again to get his chance as a starting quarterback. Boise State begins the season against Georgia Southern before a huge Week 2 showdown against Oregon.