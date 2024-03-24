Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding will have a surprise co-star. In a recent report form NYPost, Matthew Modine will be officiating the wedding. Modine is best known for his role as Dr. Martin Brenner. Or Millie Bobby Brown's onscreen father in “Stranger Things,”
During a recent appearance on “Access Hollywood,” the 64-year-old “Full Metal Jacket” actor revealed that he has the authority to officiate weddings. He revealed that Millie and Jake approached him to preside over their ceremony. Modine shared that he wrote the wedding vows for the couple. While expressing excitement about joining them in matrimony.
About Matthew Modine, the official officiator of Millie and Jake's wedding
Modine was married to actress Caridad Rivera for 44 years. While revealing the news, he expressed his joy at being able to play a role in the union of the young couple. He disclosed that this would be only the second wedding ceremony he has officiated. The first being during the COVID-19 pandemic in upstate New York.
The bond between Modine and Brown extends beyond their onscreen relationship. Having worked together since Season 1 of “Stranger Things,” Modine has spoken openly about feeling protective of Brown in interviews. Particularly citing the challenges young actors face in navigating fame and success. He emphasized his desire to ensure Brown's well-being and offer guidance amidst the highs and lows of her burgeoning career.
When is the Millie Jake Wedding?
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi became a couple in the summer of 2021 after being good friends for a while. They started dating after Jake posted a picture of them together, calling Millie his “BFF.” But in terms of when they met, it's assumed that they probably met through friends. Since they both know a lot of important people. Millie is famous for being in the show “Stranger Things,” and Jake is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, the rock star.
Since then, they've shared lots of cute pictures together on social media, like going out for coffee and celebrating Christmas.
While details about Brown and Bongiovi's wedding date remain undisclosed, Brown has playfully teased elements of her big day. Including the possibility of shaving her head akin to her character Eleven in “Stranger Things.” Additionally, she jokingly mentioned that her “Stranger Things” co-star, Noah Schnapp, would serve as the ring bearer.
Millie and Jake, who began dating in 2021, got engaged in June of the same year. During a memorable underwater proposal. Despite a momentary scare when the engagement ring slipped off Brown's finger, Bongiovi managed to retrieve it.
Now, there are no publicly-revealed Millie and Jake's wedding plans. But fans can still anticipate the upcoming fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” set for release on Netflix in 2025.