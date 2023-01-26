The recent Xbox Developer_Direct finally revealed when we can start building bases and destroying our enemies. Here’s all we know about Minecraft Legends, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Minecraft Legends Release Date: April 18, 2023

Minecraft Legends comes out on April 18, 2023. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players can already start preordering the game, although on PC it is only up for wishlisting.

Minecraft Legends Gameplay

Unlike the original game, Minecraft Legends is a third-person action-strategy game. Instead of the usual exploration and building players may be accustomed to, Minecraft Legends is closer to being a real-time strategy game. The player themselves do not fight. Instead, they will have to unite and guide various mobs and lead attacks on enemy encampments. The mobs the player can recruit include well-known mobs such as zombies, as well as new ones such as a sentient arrow launcher. Players will have to guide these groups of mobs and attack the enemies, defeating the enemy mobs and destroying buildings.

While the game has a single-player campaign mode, there is also a multiplayer PvP mode. Two teams of four players will face off with the aim of taking down the other team. They will need to find resources, recruit mobs, and scout out the enemy. To win, players must destroy their enemy’s base, and prevent theirs from being destroyed.

What’s interesting is that much like the original game, both the single-player mode and the PvP mode happen in randomly generated worlds. This means that no two playthroughs will ever be the same, giving the game so much replayability.

Minecraft Legends Story

Portals to the Nether have opened up in the Overworld, allowing Piglins and other dangerous mobs to come through. They are not here to make friends but instead are here to conquer the whole Overworld. It is up to the player on their noble steed to form alliances with the Overworld’s mobs and push back against the invaders.

That’s all the information we have about Minecraft Legends. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.