Jack Black has joined Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and more in the upcoming live-action Minecraft film based on the popular game.

The upcoming Jason Momoa-led Minecraft film gets a unique Jack Black twist.

Jack Black joins Minecraft

Deadline reported that Black has joined the cast of the upcoming Minecraft film. The film is almost in production, and Black is joining the cast right before it commences.

Also in the cast are Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Wednesday breakout Emma Myers.

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game that launched over a decade ago. Deadline's report includes that the game has sold over 300 million copies and hosts almost 140 million monthly players.

Jason Momoa is fresh off the final DCEU installment, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He played the titular role in the DCEU beginning with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and appeared in several other films. The first Aquaman film made over $1 billion at the box office.

Jack Black is an acclaimed director known for his roles in various comedies. Some of his early films include High Fidelity, Shallow Hall, School of Rock, King Kong, Nacho Libre, and Tropic Thunder. Black also starred in Ice Age, Shark Tale, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Earlier this year, he voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Additionally, Black has led several franchises. He stars in the Goosebumps series and the recent Jumanji films. Black's biggest franchise, however, is the Kung Fu Panda series. He starred as Po in the first three films and will return in the upcoming fourth entry. Also starring in the fourth film are newcomers Awkwafina, Viola Davis, and Ke Huy Quan as well as the returning Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Ian McShane, and Bryan Cranston.