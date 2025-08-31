Not only does the Nike Dunk silhouette have a massive place in today's lifestyle sneaker landscape, but the versatile model has longstanding roots in both the skateboarding and basketball communities. The original Nike Dunk was released in 1985 and initially intended for the hardwood, outfitting classic teams of the 1980's from both the NBA and NCAA levels. With one particular school's rich history in mind, the “St. John's” colorway of the Nike Dunk High will return later this year.

The Nike Dunk High, released in 1985, was originally marketed as the new standard in basketball sneakers for their simple, yet stylish design and functionality. While it'd be rare to spot these in an actual game in today's age, the Nike Dunk served as the “little brother” to the Air Jordan 1 and was marketed towards college teams.

In part of this marketing, Nike release the “Be True to Your School” pack which included the collegiate colors of schools like Kentucky, Michigan, UNLV, Syracuse, Iowa, and St. John's. Last releasing in 2016 with a low-top version arriving last year, the St. John's colorway will make another return by the end of 2025.

Nike Dunk High “St. John's”

While the “St. John's” moniker may not be approved any longer given the program's status as an Adidas school, this Nike Dunk High will rock the unmistakable Varsity Red/White colorway of New York City's home college team. The toe panels, side panel, and ankle collars are all done in red to match the Nike Swoosh while the rest of the sneakers are done in a clean white leather. Using this timeless sneaker as the perfect canvas, it's hard to go wrong with any colorway on the Nike Dunk High.

The Nike Dunk High “St. John's” is set to release during the holiday season of 2025 for a retail tag of $155. The shoe will see a release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers in full sizing.

